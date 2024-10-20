Rs 2.5L unaccounted cash seized from Corporation zonal office in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a raid on Friday at the Chennai corporation zonal office in Ambattur and recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in unaccounted cash.

Following a tip-off about ‘Deepavali gifts’ being disbursed to government officials, a DVAC team conducted checks at the assistant revenue officer’s room and found the cash strewn on the floor.

Police are investigating the source of the cash and are questioning the staff.

In another incident, DVAC officers arrested an assistant engineer with the Water Resources Department for accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 in Tiruttani. A resident of RK Pet near Tiruttani had approached the revenue department for permission to take alluvial soil from the lake bund for redevelopment in his four-acre plot. When the resident was directed to take permission from WRD, the assistant engineer demanded Rs 7000 to accord permission.