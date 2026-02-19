Rs 25,000 fine for C&D vehicles causing pollution

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to impose a spot fine of Rs 25,000 on vehicles causing air pollution and breaching the 'Clean and Safe Construction Guidelines (CSCG) 2025' while transporting construction waste.
The guidelines came into effect to combat rising air pollution levels within the Corporation limits and protect public health.
The GCC mandates that all vehicles transporting construction materials and Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste strictly comply with these regulations. Vehicles must be completely covered on all sides with a tarpaulin to reduce particulate matter (PM) emissions in accordance with the guidelines. Any vehicle found scattering waste on the road or carrying an overloaded shipment would be impounded immediately.
A spot fine of Rs 25,000 would be imposed on violators. Only after the fine is paid in full will the seized vehicles be released. The GCC urges the public, vehicle owners, and construction companies to cooperate with these guidelines to ensure a cleaner environment.