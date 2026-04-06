Rs 23 Cr endowment powers IIT-M push into deep-tech theory, quantum and AI security

The effort, anchored at the newly established Arvind Raghunathan Center for Theoretical Computer Science, aims to advance the mathematical underpinnings of computation while addressing key problems in data security, algorithms, computational complexity and privacy in AI. The institute said the programme will blend rigorous theory with practical applications to enable secure digital infrastructure and trustworthy AI systems.

Thanking the donor, Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), said the support would help build centres that deliver cutting-edge work and expand IIT-M’ national and global impact.