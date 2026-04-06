Rs 23 Cr endowment powers IIT-M push into deep-tech theory, quantum and AI security

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a major research initiative to tackle foundational challenges in computing, spanning cryptography, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, backed by a Rs 23 crore endowment from alumnus Arvind Raghunathan.
The effort, anchored at the newly established Arvind Raghunathan Center for Theoretical Computer Science, aims to advance the mathematical underpinnings of computation while addressing key problems in data security, algorithms, computational complexity and privacy in AI. The institute said the programme will blend rigorous theory with practical applications to enable secure digital infrastructure and trustworthy AI systems.
Thanking the donor, Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), said the support would help build centres that deliver cutting-edge work and expand IIT-M’ national and global impact.
Raghunathan, Founder of Roc360 and House IQ, said his years at IIT-M had fostered an unrelenting curiosity, adding he hoped the centre would provide future scholars access to world-class research in theoretical disciplines.
The initiative will broaden research beyond conventional cybersecurity into core areas of theoretical computer science and applied mathematics, including cryptographic systems, optimisation, quantum computing and AI/ML theory. Outcomes are expected to inform applications such as quantum-safe cryptography, secure AI, blockchain systems and distributed architectures that underpin digital trust.
Centre Coordinator Shweta Agrawal said the goal is to build a global research community addressing questions of global importance while nurturing Indian mathematical talent.
With defined targets for 2025–30, the centre plans at least 10 high-quality publications annually, mentoring of 10 research scholars each year and up to eight PhDs annually in later phases, alongside international collaborations and academic events.