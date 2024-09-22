Rs 2.15 crore cash recovered from pvt bus near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police have recovered a total of Rs 2.15 crore unaccounted cash from a private bus near Gummidipoondi on Saturday.

Arambakkam police, who were conducting vehicle checks near Gummidipoondi, found the cash in a box near the driver's cabin.

The bus was coming from Hyderabad to Madhavaram. On enquiring with the bus staff, they told the cops that the package was booked by a person from Hyderabad and was supposed to be picked up by one Suraj in Madhavaram.

On the instructions of the police, the bus staff contacted Suraj and told him that the vehicle had broken down and asked him to come to the Gummidipoondi check post to collect the package in person.

When the intended receiver came to the spot, police questioned him about the cash to which he had allegedly said that his friends sent it for him to buy agricultural land.

Since there were no proper documents, the cash was handed over to the Income Tax department officials for further probe.