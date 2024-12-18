Rs 20 lakh robbery in Triplicane: SI, 3 fake Income Tax officers held

CHENNAI: A robbery of Rs. 20 lakh was carried out by individuals posing as police officers on Wallajah Road, Triplicane, Chennai.

As per a Thanthi TV report, the incident took place when a man carrying cash on a two-wheeler, intended for the purchase of a CT scan machine, was stopped by a person disguised as a police officer.

The impersonator questioned the source of the money, and shortly after, three individuals posing as Income Tax (IT) officers arrived at the scene, according to a Thanthi TV report.

They seized the cash, citing the man's inability to provide proper documentation.

Following the incident, police registered a case.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sub Inspector Raja Singh and Income Tax officers Damodaran, Pradeep and Prabhu.

Authorities also confiscated the entire sum of Rs 20 lakh, which was reported as hawala money.

Sources revealed that Sub Inspector Raja Singh, without informing his superiors, distributed shares of the stolen money among the other officers involved.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.