Rs 2 crore allocated: Government delay stalls Anna University’s climate resilience programme

The training programme forms part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission’s Annual Action Plan for 2025-26, under which the State government allocated Rs 2 crore to build climate resilience among district-level government stakeholders.

Although the programme received administrative and financial sanction in July 2025, the formal order engaging the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University as the knowledge partner was issued only in March 2026 by the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department. According to the GO, a five-member committee constituted to identify a suitable knowledge partner recommended CCCDM in December 2025, citing its expertise in climate modelling, vulnerability assessment, resilience planning, climate-related research, and capacity-building.