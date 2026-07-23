Rs 2 crore allocated: Government delay stalls Anna University’s climate resilience programme

CHENNAI: A delay by the Tamil Nadu government in formally appointing Anna University as the knowledge partner for a State-funded climate resilience programme has stalled the rollout of a district-level training programme for government officials, despite funds being sanctioned nearly a year ago.
The training programme forms part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission’s Annual Action Plan for 2025-26, under which the State government allocated Rs 2 crore to build climate resilience among district-level government stakeholders.
Although the programme received administrative and financial sanction in July 2025, the formal order engaging the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University as the knowledge partner was issued only in March 2026 by the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department. According to the GO, a five-member committee constituted to identify a suitable knowledge partner recommended CCCDM in December 2025, citing its expertise in climate modelling, vulnerability assessment, resilience planning, climate-related research, and capacity-building.
The proposed training programme is intended to equip district administrations with the knowledge and skills required to prepare District Climate Action Plans and mainstream climate resilience into governance and development planning. However, the delay in issuing the formal engagement order has prevented the commencement of the training programme, postponing capacity-building efforts for officials across TN.
The delay comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing frequency of climate-related disasters, underscoring the need to strengthen the preparedness and adaptive capacity of district administrations responsible for implementing climate action at the local level.