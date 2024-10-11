Rs 15.50 cr sanctioned for construction of additional floors at Govt hospital in Saidapet

CHENNAI: At least three additional floors will be constructed over the second floor of Maternity Child Health wing building at Government Peripheral Hospital, Saidapet, Chennai under the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program with a funding of Rs 15.50 crore from World Bank.

Since the Maternity and Child Health wing in Saidapet Government hospital has been strengthening and even the road traffic accident victim cases are treated at the hospital, it requires to be upgraded to cater to the needs of general public.

Due to inadequacy of the approved buildings, it was requested to extend the building vertically with provision of 3 more floors to the Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program.

The same has been approved by the State Empowered Committee and a sanction of Rs 15.50 crore has been approved through Public Works Department (PWD).

The Director of Medical Education (DME) will draw and disburse the amount.

A pediatric ward with ICU beds, post natal ward, medical ward, operation theatres, duty doctor rooms and other buildings will be constructed across these floors.

The buildings will be constructed at a total size of 33,994.32 sqft.