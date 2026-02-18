Rs 1,380 crore allocated to enhance Anna Varsity standards

CHENNAI: The Higher Education department was allocated Rs 8,505 crore in the interim budget 2026-27 announced by the State government on Tuesday. However, a big part of the allocation will be spent on transforming Anna University into a premier institution in Asia. The State has proposed it as a pioneer project of Rs 1,380 crore.
In 2025-2026, the budget allocation for higher education in the state was Rs 8,494 crore. While presenting the budget in the State Assembly, Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu took note of the schemes launched by the Chief Minister to upskill the students in the state.
He particularly noted the recently-launched laptop scheme at Rs 2,172 crore to benefit 10 lakh college students.
"So far, 6,75,888 students have benefited from this initiative," the minister said, adding, "Further, measures have been undertaken to implement a pioneering project for Rs 1,380 crore to transform Anna University into a premier university in Asia."
Elaborating on the multiple schemes in place, Thennarasu said the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar College Development Scheme was being implemented to improve infrastructure at arts and science, engineering and polytechnic colleges. In the last four years, a total allocation of Rs 909 crore has been made for this scheme, he said.
Similar to the Pudhumai Penn scheme, which was launched to promote women's education, the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme was launched to encourage men to pursue higher education.
"So far, 5,40,511 students have benefited from this scheme, which provides an assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for higher education," he added.
The minister said that the composite block grant provided to State-run universities has been enhanced to Rs 767 crore. "Further, to bring about measurable improvements in the functioning of the universities in the state, a performance fund of Rs 175 crore has also been created," he said.