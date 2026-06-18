Rs 11-crore hydro ganja seized at Chennai airport; Keralites held

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 11 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja worth Rs 11 crore at the airport here and arrested two flyers from Keralam.
The seizure was made during a targeted operation by the Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs based on a tip-off that large quantities of narcotics were being planned to be smuggled into India from Thailand via Singapore. After intensifying surveillance on international arrivals, the officers, early on Thursday, intercepted two youths from Keralam. They had reportedly travelled to Bangkok as tourists and returned to Chennai via Singapore within a short period.
The officers found their responses inconsistent, and a detailed examination of their luggage yielded processed hydroponic ganja, concealed between food items. A total of 11 kg of narcotics was recovered from the duo, valued at around Rs 11 crore.
Customs officials arrested both men and seized the contraband. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly acting as drug couriers for an international narcotics network. Customs suspect the consignments were to be handed over to the receivers of a drug syndicate waiting outside the airport.
Officials said one passenger was found carrying around 5 kg of hydroponic ganja, while the other was carrying approximately 6 kg. Sources indicated that central agencies had already been tracking the second suspect in connection with other narcotics-related investigations. One of the accused was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation.