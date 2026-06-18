Rs 11-crore hydro ganja seized at Chennai airport; Keralites held

The officers found their responses inconsistent, and a detailed examination of their luggage yielded processed hydroponic ganja, concealed between food items. A total of 11 kg of narcotics was recovered from the duo, valued at around Rs 11 crore.

Customs officials arrested both men and seized the contraband. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly acting as drug couriers for an international narcotics network. Customs suspect the consignments were to be handed over to the receivers of a drug syndicate waiting outside the airport.