RPF staffer saves Assam man as he falls under moving train at Tambaram railway station

On Tuesday at 3.40 pm, the Tambaram-Nahan Special Express from Tambaram to Assam was scheduled to depart from Platform No 9. Around noon, the express train arrived at the platform, and hundreds of passengers from northern states began boarding the slowly moving train in an attempt to secure seats.

Among them was Iman Hussain (50), a resident of Silangani in Assam. While attempting to board the moving train, he suddenly lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform in a matter of seconds.