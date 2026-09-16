RPF staffer saves Assam man as he falls under moving train at Tambaram railway station

CHENNAI: An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel swiftly rescued a 50-year-old passenger from Assam who fell into the gap between a moving train and the platform at Tambaram Railway Station on Tuesday.
On Tuesday at 3.40 pm, the Tambaram-Nahan Special Express from Tambaram to Assam was scheduled to depart from Platform No 9. Around noon, the express train arrived at the platform, and hundreds of passengers from northern states began boarding the slowly moving train in an attempt to secure seats.
Among them was Iman Hussain (50), a resident of Silangani in Assam. While attempting to board the moving train, he suddenly lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform in a matter of seconds.
RPF personnel Amir Singh Meena, who was on duty, immediately rushed to the spot. He instructed Hussain to remain calm and not make any sudden movements, asking him to stay close to the platform until the train came to a complete stop. Hussain followed the instructions.
When the train had completely entered the platform and stopped, Amir Singh Meena carefully reached down, extended his hand and pulled Hussain up safely onto the platform.
RPF officials offered to take Hussain to the Tambaram Railway Hospital for medical examination and treatment. However, Hussain said that he had not suffered any injury and was feeling completely fit.
He thanked the RPF personnel and continued his journey. Amir Singh earned widespread appreciation from passengers, railway employees and officials