RPF seizes unaccounted cash, gold worth Rs 58 lakh in Chennai
CHENNAI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in the city seized unaccounted cash and gold worth Rs 58.19 lakh from passengers at Perambur and Chennai Egmore railway stations in two separate incidents.
At the Perambur station, RPF personnel conducted searches of passengers travelling on the Sangamitra Express.
Based on a tip off, they intercepted Rupa Ram (39) of Rajasthan, and found Rs 9.2 lakh in cash and three cheques of Rs 2 lakh each. Since he could not produce supporting documents, the cash and cheques were confiscated.
In another incident at Perambur, officials intercepted Dinesh Kumar (43) from Tirupattur and Rs 6 lakh in cash and 237 gm of gold bars with an estimated market value of Rs 35.45 lakh. Kumar stated the items belonged to his jewellery shop in Tirupattur, but he failed to produce valid documents for the possession of valuables and cash. The gold and cash were seized.
In another incident at Egmore railway station, a team seized Rs 7.54 lakh cash from a 25-year-old passenger from Rajasthan.
All seized items, totalling Rs 22.74 lakh in cash and gold bars worth Rs 35.45 lakh, were handed over to the I-T department for further investigation.