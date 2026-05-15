RPF introduces electric patrol scooters at Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Chennai Division has introduced two electric three-wheeler patrol scooters at Dr MGR Chennai Central for station surveillance and crowd management.
The battery-operated scooters, named ‘TRIKE’, will be used by RPF personnel for patrolling platforms, circulating areas and passenger concourses, particularly during peak hours and periods of heavy crowd movement.
Vehicles are equipped with sirens, public address systems, GPS tracking and RFID-based ignition systems, intended to improve mobility and help speed up response during emergencies or passenger assistance calls. The scooters have a maximum speed of 15 km/h and will be used for end-to-end platform patrols within the station.
Railways plans to introduce similar vehicles at other major stations under Chennai Division, including Egmore, Tambaram, Arakkonam Junction, Chengalpattu Junction, Katpadi and Tiruvallur.