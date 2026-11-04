Royapuram railway station marks 170 years with steam loco run

EIR-22, one of the world’s oldest working steam locomotives, was flagged off from Egmore by SR general manager U Subba Rao, additional general manager Vipin Kumar and Chennai divisional railway manager Shailendra Singh. Officials travelled on the locomotive and arrived at Royapuram for the event.

Inaugurated on June 28, 1856, Royapuram station played a key role in the introduction of passenger train services in South India. The first passenger train from the station began its journey to Walajah Road on July 1, 1856. Built in England in 1855 for the East Indian Railway Company, EIR-22 remained in service until 1909. After being kept on static display, it was restored by Perambur Loco Works in 1997.