Royapuram bus terminus to become operational soon

CHENNAI: The newly constructed temporary bus terminus at Royapuram is all set to be inaugurated next month and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is expected to commence operations soon.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Greater Chennai Corporation has built the Royapuram facility as a temporary hub. Once the foundation stone for a new permanent terminus is laid in October, all services from Broadway will be shifted here.The Royapuram terminus will significantly benefit commuters from North Chennai by decreasing travel time and easing congestion on routes leading to Broadway. The new terminal can hold 55 buses and includes amenities such as commuter and staff waiting halls, toilets and a feeding room.

In coordination with the MTC, traffic police and metrowater, the civic body is planning to make several modifications to the site including alterations to the terminal roof, a redesign of the bus bays and the installation of additional speed breakers near the Royapuram bridge.

While the current structure is a temporary stand with no parking, an official said that there are plans to gradually increase the number of bus operations based on passenger demand. Soon, the site is slated for a major redevelopment into a multi-modal complex that will integrate the Broadway bus stand and the Khadi and Village Industries Board building, as part of a larger project estimated to cost Rs 822.7 crores.