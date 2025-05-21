Broadway bus terminus to temporarily shift to Royapuram in June

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus services from the Broadway bus terminus are likely to be shifted to a temporary facility at Royapuram in the first week of June, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) expected to complete the construction works by then.

The Broadway terminus is being relocated to Royapuram, on a piece of land belonging to the Chennai Port Trust, to facilitate the construction of a multimodal facility complex by Chennai Metro Asset Management Ltd, a joint venture of CMRL and TIDCO.

A senior official from the Corporation told DT Next that the ongoing construction work is expected to be completed by the end of May, and the terminus would be relocated in the first week of June. “The temporary terminus is being developed on land spanning 3.45 acres and will have two entry and exit points. It can accommodate up to 70 buses at a time and will offer covered seating for passengers,” the official said.

The facility will include platforms, shelters, a crew rest area, a timekeeper's room, a lactation room, and other amenities. Five containers will serve as toilet facilities — two each for men and women, and one equipped with a ramp for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the third gender. The GCC is executing the makeshift terminus work at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

“After the shift, the Broadway site will be handed over to CMAML for the demolition of existing structures and the construction of a 10-floor multimodal complex,” the official added.

Broadway is the largest city bus terminus, with 80 bus bays across 4.42 acres. At present, MTC operates 850 buses from the terminus to various parts of the city.

MTC managing director T Prabhushankar said, “MTC operations from Broadway will be shifted to the temporary terminus at Royapuram for the construction of the multimodal facility after the Corporation completes the necessary works.”

A senior MTC official said that of the 850 buses operated from Broadway, around 130 from north Chennai areas like Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Manali, Ennore, and Minjur will be extended to the Anna Square terminus. “If these buses were terminated at Royapuram, passengers would face issues with connectivity. Hence, the services will be extended to Anna Square,” the official said. “All 550 buses bound for the southern parts of the city will operate from the Royapuram terminus. A decision on the 170 buses plying from western areas such as Avadi, Ambattur, Poonamallee, and Anna Nagar will be taken based on the traffic situation and congestion levels at the temporary terminus.”

Since the makeshift terminus is located near the Royapuram bridge, buses from southern and western parts of the city will travel via North Beach Road, which currently faces congestion due to roadside parking. The MTC official said that authorities have been requested to ensure no roadside parking is allowed, to enable the smooth movement of buses.

“As of now, buses will operate with the same frequency,” the official noted. “Though each trip will cover an additional 3-3.5 km, this will not affect the number of trips unless there is traffic congestion or delays.”

However, if traffic worsens, the number of trips may be reduced, which would be assessed after the terminus is shifted.

What is a multi-modal facility?

CMAML will develop an integrated, world-class multi-modal hub infrastructure designed to streamline and enhance urban mobility. The hub will serve as an intermodal transport facility, enabling seamless interchange between inter-city buses, Metro Rail, and para-transit modes, including public bus operators. The infrastructure will include robust passenger amenities such as commuter parking, dedicated parking bays, bus bays, and provisions for non-motorised transport such as pedestrian pathways. And, commercial spaces will be integrated to support revenue generation. The project aims to ensure the holistic development of existing facilities within the terminal area, with a focus on long-term financial sustainability and improved public service delivery.