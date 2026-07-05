Royal Maratha cuisine food festival in Chennai showcases Thanjavur's historic flavours

Those influences are evident throughout the menu, where coconut appears as a thread running through many of the dishes. The flavours are subtle, allowing each preparation to retain its own character rather than relying on a single dominant spice blend. That individuality, she says, is what distinguishes Royal Maratha cuisine. “History and tradition are lost when recipes are changed,” she says, explaining why she has resisted modern reinterpretations. “I cannot specify one special ingredient because every dish and every recipe has its own distinctiveness. That is probably what gives this cuisine its uniqueness.”

When asked about choosing Chennai, she tells us, “Bringing it to Chennai carries a special significance.