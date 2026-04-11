'Rowdy death after funeral due to cardiac arrest'

The deceased, identified as Imran (29), a resident of MKB Nagar in Vyasarpadi, also worked as a percussion player in funerals and was categorised as "C" category rowdy. During a funeral of a relative at Moolakothalam burial ground, he argued and exchanged blows with a resident. Later, upon complaining of health complications, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. Based on post-mortem results, police said that he died of cardiac arrest.