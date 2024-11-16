Route thala: 10 students booked for ruckus on EMU in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police have booked ten college students who created a ruckus aboard a local EMU. A video clip of the students singing and travelling dangerously were widely circulated on social media on Thursday.

GRP (Perambur) has booked a case under sections 191 (3) (rioting) and 296 (b) (obscene act in public) of BNS and section 156 of the Railway Act (footboard/rooftop travelling) based on a complaint from the Railway Protection Force personnel.

Around 9 am on Thursday, a group of students from Pachaiyappas college who had boarded the train from Tiruttani to Chennai Central created a ruckus when the train halted at Vyasarpadi railway station, with chants claiming supremacy about their college and “train route.”

Some of them also travelled dangerously standing on footboard and hanging from windows and ignored warnings from RPF personnel, police sources said.

A month ago, a 21-year-old student of Presidency College died after he was attacked by a group of Pachaiyappa’s College students at the Moore Market Complex, the first time clashes among college students over “route rivalry” resulted in a murder.