Rough seas lash north Chennai coast, police restrict traffic towards Ennore

Strong waves have been crashing against the groynes and sea wall rocks along the coast between Ennore and Thiruvottiyur, splashing seawater onto the road. Videos showing seawater hitting cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers have gone viral on social media, triggering concern among residents and motorists. The water spilling onto the road has made motorists wary while navigating the stretch.

Activist Bharathi said seawater had entered the road for the first time in several years since the construction of the groynes and sea wall. “The sea is usually rough during full moon days. With Cyclone Arnab intensifying the conditions, the waves have become more turbulent, and seawater has entered several areas along the Ennore and Thiruvottiyur coasts,” he said.

Thalankuppam and Bharathiyar Nagar in Ennore, along with Kasi Kovil Kuppam in Thiruvottiyur, have been among the worst-affected areas. Seawater has entered the homes of fisherfolk in Kasi Kovil Kuppam, Bharathi said.