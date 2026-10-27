Rough seas lash north Chennai coast, police restrict traffic towards Ennore

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, rough sea conditions have been reported along Chennai’s northern coastline, particularly at Bharathiyar Nagar in Ennore, with powerful waves sending seawater onto the Ennore Expressway. The police have barricaded the road and restricted vehicle movement towards Ennore from Bharathiyar Nagar via Thalankuppam after seawater inundated the stretch.
Strong waves have been crashing against the groynes and sea wall rocks along the coast between Ennore and Thiruvottiyur, splashing seawater onto the road. Videos showing seawater hitting cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers have gone viral on social media, triggering concern among residents and motorists. The water spilling onto the road has made motorists wary while navigating the stretch.
Activist Bharathi said seawater had entered the road for the first time in several years since the construction of the groynes and sea wall. “The sea is usually rough during full moon days. With Cyclone Arnab intensifying the conditions, the waves have become more turbulent, and seawater has entered several areas along the Ennore and Thiruvottiyur coasts,” he said.
Thalankuppam and Bharathiyar Nagar in Ennore, along with Kasi Kovil Kuppam in Thiruvottiyur, have been among the worst-affected areas. Seawater has entered the homes of fisherfolk in Kasi Kovil Kuppam, Bharathi said.
Despite the dangerous conditions, some youths have been climbing onto the coastal rocks to take selfies and record videos for social media, apparently ignoring the risks posed by the powerful waves.
Residents have urged the police to visit the affected stretches, disperse crowds gathering along the coast and take precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents. They warned that standing on the rocks amid the turbulent waves could prove fatal.