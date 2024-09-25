Rotary’s dance-sound healing fusion

CHENNAI: The Rotary Club of Chennai Bharathi is hosting a fundraising event that combines sound healing, dance movement, and mindful conversations.

This two-hour experience aims to help participants relax, reflect, and connect while supporting the School Project at Madambakkam.

Led by experienced professionals, the event includes Sound Healing with Sandhya, who will use soothing sound frequencies for deep relaxation; Dance Movement Therapy with Masuma Vagh, who will guide expressive dance to help release emotions; and Mindful Conversations with Aiswarya Dev.

The event will take place on October 2, from 8.30 am at The Yoga Space in Nungambakkam. It’s open to anyone over 20 years old. For more details, contact 9884526259.