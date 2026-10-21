Rotary honours 113 teachers at Aasaan awards

The awards ceremony, held on Vijayadashami, recognised educators from government and private schools associated with Rotary Clubs across the district for their contributions to education and student development.

The Vocational Service Team screened more than 300 nominations before a distinguished jury shortlisted 113 teachers for the honours. The selection criteria included professional qualifications, a minimum of 20 years of teaching experience, positive contributions to students’ academic and personal growth, ethical standards and commitment to professional development.