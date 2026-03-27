Rotary Club of Chennai Towers salutes change-makers

The event honoured individuals from different fields who transformed their careers to create social impact and who exhibit high ethical standards and professional skills.

Rotarian Satish Kandimalla said, “After a vigorous selection process, we shortlist the winners. The profiles include any Indian citizen, preferably from Tamil Nadu, who has done exceptional work in the field and society. Such awards will be a great recognition for the awardees and boost them to march forward. The selection process began in January. Being consistent in their work, vision or service is one of the essential criteria.”