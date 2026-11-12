Romance fraud: Tinder swindler couple cheats Chennai techie of Rs 27 lakh, arrested

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a man who allegedly posed as a woman on the dating app Tinder, were arrested for allegedly cheating a 33-year-old software professional of Rs 27 lakh in a romance fraud.
The Avadi cybercrime police said the complainant came into contact with a person introducing herself as Monica on Tinder. After the initial conversation on the app, the conversation shifted to WhatsApp.
Over a period of time, the accused reportedly developed a close, romantic relationship with the victim through regular chats. Using that trust, the accused allegedly sought money on various pretexts, including personal emergencies.
In total, the victim transferred around Rs 27 lakh. When the demands for money continued, he realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint at the Avadi cybercrime police station seeking action against the persons who had defrauded him. Based on this, a case was registered and investigation was taken up.
On Tuesday, a police team led by cybercrime inspector Mahalakshmi arrested two persons, Jaikarthik Raja (29) of Tirumullaivoyal and his partner Monica (28) of Mylapore.
Investigation revealed that the man had created a fake profile in Monica’s name on Tinder and had chatted with the complainant on Tinder and WhatsApp for long hours, gained his confidence, and then collected money from him.
"For photos, the accused used AI-altered images. Later, at her partner's insistence, Monica sent voice notes to convince the victim. The accused themselves got acquainted through a matrimonial site," said a police officer.
The police seized two mobile phones, two cheque books, and seven credit and debit cards from the arrested persons. They were later produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.