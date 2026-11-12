Romance fraud: Tinder swindler couple cheats Chennai techie of Rs 27 lakh, arrested

The Avadi cybercrime police said the complainant came into contact with a person introducing herself as Monica on Tinder. After the initial conversation on the app, the conversation shifted to WhatsApp.

Over a period of time, the accused reportedly developed a close, romantic relationship with the victim through regular chats. Using that trust, the accused allegedly sought money on various pretexts, including personal emergencies.

In total, the victim transferred around Rs 27 lakh. When the demands for money continued, he realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint at the Avadi cybercrime police station seeking action against the persons who had defrauded him. Based on this, a case was registered and investigation was taken up.