ROKA to begin two-day dry waste collection drive on Feb 28

The waste collection drive will be held across seven locations in the city from 9 am to 4 pm to promote conscious disposal and climate action.

ROKA will join hands with SPRECO recycling private limited and the Mangayarkarasi Magalir Mandram for this purpose. The initiative encourages citizens to divert waste from landfills. Organisers emphasised all contributions ranging from e-waste, metals, and plastics to empty tablet strips, thermocol, and footwear must be submitted in clean and dry condition.