ROKA to begin two-day dry waste collection drive on Feb 28

CHENNAI: Residents of Kasturbanagar Association (ROKA) to host its 12th dry waste collection drive, a two-day event will start on February 28 and conclude on March 1.
The waste collection drive will be held across seven locations in the city from 9 am to 4 pm to promote conscious disposal and climate action.
ROKA will join hands with SPRECO recycling private limited and the Mangayarkarasi Magalir Mandram for this purpose. The initiative encourages citizens to divert waste from landfills. Organisers emphasised all contributions ranging from e-waste, metals, and plastics to empty tablet strips, thermocol, and footwear must be submitted in clean and dry condition.
The public dry waste collection venues are Mangayarkarasi Magalir Mandram, Adyar, Apex Club, Velachery, Public Gym, Sivagamipuram, Tiruvanmiyur, GCC Park, Dhandayudhapani Nagar, Kotturpuram, Women’s India Association, Greenways Road and New Prince Matriculation School, Adambakkam (Sunday only, 10 am – 3 pm).
ROKA emphasised residents can transform from passive consumers into “climate action heroes”, ensuring resources like paper, glass, and textiles are responsibly recycled.