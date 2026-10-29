Robot by IIT-Madras, CMC to help stroke survivors regain hand function

Called PLUTO-H, the device is being commercialised by Thryv Rehab Solutions, which showcased it at an Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) stall at the India Game Developer Conference 2026 at the Chennai Trade Centre here on Wednesday.

The technology addresses a persistent challenge in stroke rehabilitation: patients often need to repeat the same movements over extended periods, while frequent therapy sessions can be difficult to sustain because of time, travel and clinical resource constraints. PLUTO-H combines robotic mechanisms with game-based exercises to train hand, wrist and forearm movements. Its interactive software provides visual feedback and allows exercises to be adjusted to a patient’s ability.