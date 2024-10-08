Thief who drilled hole to loot Chromepet shops arrested in Haryana

CHENNAI: A special police team arrested a 35-year-old man from Haryana who had looted valuables worth many lakhs from a mobile phone shop and textile showroom in Chromepet in March.

On March 7, unidentified men had drilled a hole in two shops near the GST Road in Chromepet here and made away with 56 costly smartphones and many expensive clothes, and Rs 1.5 lakh cash from another shop.

The Chromepet police who registered a case formed a special team to nab the intruders with the help of CCTV footage. During their probe, they found that the intruders were in Haryana. Following that, the police team travelled to the north Indian state a few days ago, and on Saturday night, caught one of the suspects, Irfan Khan (35), at gunpoint. Then after completing the formalities, the police brought him to Chennai by flight on Sunday midnight.

During inquiry, the cops found that Irfan along with his friends were also involved in another theft. In December 2023, they intercepted a container lorry on the Chennai-Bangalore Highway near Sriperumbudur and stole mobile phones worth many lakhs. However, Irfan was released on bail in February and within a month, he along with his friend Mohamed Ali, looted a mobile phone shop and textile showroom in Chromepet.

Irfan Khan was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison while a search is on to nab Mohamed Ali who is missing.