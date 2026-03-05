RMC: Chennai temperature rose 4°C above normal on March 5

CHENNAI: Thursday (March 5) was relatively hot at 37.2 degrees Celsius in Chennai as the mercury rose 3-4 degrees above the normal maximum temperature, making it the only district in the State to see such a rise in temperature in a day.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The weather department data as of 5:30 pm on Thursday showed the maximum temperature at 37.2 degrees Celsius at the Airport, 4.1 degrees Celsius higher than the normal maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius. Followed by Nungambakkam, which recorded 36 degrees Celsius; the normal maximum temperature here has been 32.4 degrees Celsius.
Two districts recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit — Vellore, at 100. 94 Fahrenheit (38.3 degrees Celsius) and Erode, at 100.04 Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.
The city's maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature may dip to 23 degrees Celsius on Friday.
RMC weather bulletin said maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2 degrees above normal on Friday.
Isolated places over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore are likely to get light rain in the next couple of days.