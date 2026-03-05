RMC: Chennai temperature rose 4°C above normal on March 5

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The weather department data as of 5:30 pm on Thursday showed the maximum temperature at 37.2 degrees Celsius at the Airport, 4.1 degrees Celsius higher than the normal maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius. Followed by Nungambakkam, which recorded 36 degrees Celsius; the normal maximum temperature here has been 32.4 degrees Celsius.