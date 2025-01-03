Rise of coordinated ensembles & sustainable luxury in 2025 weddings

CHENNAI: The wedding industry is constantly evolving, with trends that shift and change over time. While Indian weddings have long been celebrated with grandeur, there is also a growing trend towards intimate weddings, carefully curated with a select guest list. As we step into 2025, there’s much anticipation about how the wedding industry will unfold this year. DT Next takes a closer look at the latest trends and what to expect from the ever-changing world of weddings. Will it be larger-than-life celebrations or more intimate, personalised affairs?

Zaineb and Maria, founders of the wedding planning company Sculpturez, share that couples today are taking the reins when it comes to every aspect of their wedding, from decor and venues to attire and themes. "They want the spotlight to be on them, not on distant relatives they've never met but who still manage to show up. Couples are overseeing everything, from the smallest details to the grandest elements. They’re determined to remain the centre of attention throughout the celebration,” says Zaineb.

She further explains that as many couples now marry later in life, when they are more financially secure, they are willing to spend on their terms. “This shift allows for the infusion of fresh, creative ideas and unconventional themes inspired by global trends. There is also a significant rise in couples challenging traditional patriarchal customs, with many choosing to either completely discard or adapt these traditions to be more gender-neutral and inclusive,” she adds.













Maria points out that there is a growing trend of matching and twinning outfits, not just for the main wedding day, but also for the smaller functions. Couples are even choosing to host their events at the same venue, simultaneously. "People are moving away from the tradition of keeping the bride and groom separate until the wedding, and instead, they're celebrating together as one big family," says Maria.

She also predicts that dark shades in bridal couture are making a comeback. "The focus of weddings today is on having fun, rather than dealing with unwanted dramas. Another emerging trend, borrowed from the West, is the growing popularity of weddings where couples choose to not invite children, creating a more relaxed atmosphere for adults.”

Fashion and bridal stylist Ekta Nahar is excited about her upcoming projects this year while keeping a close eye on the ever-evolving wedding fashion trends. "Wedding styles are changing as couples blend tradition with modernity, creating unique expressions of their personalities. While traditional elements like heritage fabrics, intricate embroidery, and cultural jewellery remain central to the celebration, they are now paired with modern touches like minimalist silhouettes, pastel palettes, and fusion wear, which are redefining bridal and groom looks,” she says

Ekta explains that brides are opting for versatile outfits with detachable elements that can be styled in different ways, while grooms are embracing experimental colours and cuts. "Personalisation is key, with couples choosing outfits that reflect their unique story. This balance of timeless traditions and contemporary flair ensures that weddings feel both deeply meaningful and stylishly relevant for today’s generation,” she adds.

The stylist observes that Indian couples are increasingly gravitating towards coordinated ensembles, incorporating matching embroidery motifs, complementary colour schemes, or similar fabrics such as Banarasi silk or raw silk to create a cohesive and visually striking look. "Wedding fashion in 2025 celebrates a perfect blend of modern creativity and timeless tradition, with a strong emphasis on personalisation and sustainable luxury. Today’s brides and grooms are more inclined to invest in outfits that can be reused, rather than being worn just once," she notes.

Ekta also highlights the growing importance of sustainability in grand Indian weddings. "More couples are choosing eco-friendly materials and reusing heirloom pieces. The focus is now on personalisation - creating unique looks for each individual while ensuring they complement the overall wedding vibe. A new trend is couples sending out wardrobe planners along with their invites, with specific themes attached to each event. This adds a fun challenge for guests to create distinctive looks for every occasion."

Trending bridal & groom wear for 2025:

Bridal trends:

Heritage-Inspired Lehengas: Brides opt for lehengas adorned with intricate hand embroidery, zardozi, chikankari, and Banarasi fabrics, all of which pay homage to India’s rich textile heritage.

Monochrome: Single-tone lehengas in vibrant shades like fuchsia, and emerald green, or soft pastels like mint and peach are gaining popularity. These are often paired with heavy dupattas for a balanced, elegant look.

Traditional red with a twist: While red remains a classic bridal choice, modern brides embrace innovative shades such as vermillion or deep wine, often with contemporary embellishments.

Statement blouses: Brides are redefining bridal elegance with blouses featuring off-shoulder designs, capes, fringes, and intricate back details, adding a modern touch to traditional attire.

Layered jewellery: While Polki, Kundan, and temple jewellery remain timeless, brides mix heirloom pieces with modern elements, like detachable maang tikkas or multi-purpose chokers, for a personalized look.

Groom trends:

Embellished sherwanis: Grooms are choosing sherwanis with bold embroidery, mirror work, or subtle hand-painted details, adding a unique, artistic touch to their ensembles.

Ivory and pastels: Soft shades like ivory, mint green, powder blue, and blush pink are trending as grooms move towards a more refined, understated colour palette.

Layering with dupattas: Embroidered shawls and dupattas are becoming popular, often coordinated with the bride’s outfit for a harmonious, couple-centric look.

Modern kurtas and bandhgalas: Grooms are opting for shorter kurtas with asymmetrical cuts or bandhgalas with metallic buttons, blending comfort and style in a contemporary way.

Jewel-toned accessories: Grooms enhance their outfits with colourful safas (turbans), brooches, and layered necklaces featuring precious gemstones like emeralds, rubies, and pearls for a regal touch.

- Shared by Ekta Nahar







