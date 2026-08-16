Rise in transport costs spike vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market

According to wholesale traders, rising fuel prices and increased lorry freight charges have pushed up the prices of several essential vegetables since the first week of August.

Tomato prices recorded one of the sharpest increases, doubling from Rs 12/kg on August 1 to Rs 25/kg on Sunday (August 16).

A kilo of hybrid tomatoes costs Rs 40, a rise from Rs 30. Beans and Ooty carrots increased by Rs 20 each to Rs 90. Green peas recorded the highest price among the major increases, rising from Rs 150 to Rs 180/kg. Onion prices rose marginally from Rs 35 to Rs 38/kg.