Rise in transport costs spike vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market have increased in the past fortnight, with traders attributing the rise mainly to higher transportation, labour and operational costs.
According to wholesale traders, rising fuel prices and increased lorry freight charges have pushed up the prices of several essential vegetables since the first week of August.
Tomato prices recorded one of the sharpest increases, doubling from Rs 12/kg on August 1 to Rs 25/kg on Sunday (August 16).
A kilo of hybrid tomatoes costs Rs 40, a rise from Rs 30. Beans and Ooty carrots increased by Rs 20 each to Rs 90. Green peas recorded the highest price among the major increases, rising from Rs 150 to Rs 180/kg. Onion prices rose marginally from Rs 35 to Rs 38/kg.
Several other kitchen staples also became costlier. Raw mangoes were priced at Rs 70/kg, cucumbers at Rs 40, green chillies at Rs 80 and Ooty beetroot at Rs 60.
However, prices of some vegetables remained unchanged. Drumstick was sold at Rs 30/kg, bitter gourd at Rs 50, brinjal at Rs 40 and okra at Rs 30. Prices of certain varieties of ginger and garlic declined by Rs 10. A kilo of ginger fell from Rs 190 to Rs 180, while garlic dropped from Rs 250 to Rs 240.
A Selvaraj, general secretary of the Koyambedu Tomato Vendors Association, said, “Increase in fuel prices, along with higher lorry rentals and labour charges, contributed to the rise in vegetable prices.”
Homemaker Sarala from Kodambakkam lamented that the increase was “affecting household budgets, particularly for commonly used vegetables such as tomatoes and onions”.
Vegetable Aug 1 Aug 16
Onion 35 38
Tomato (country) 12 25
Tomato (hybrid) 30 40
Beans 70 90
Carrot (Ooty) 70 90
Green Peas 150 180
Raw Mango 50 70
Cucumber 25 40
Green Chilli 70 80
Beetroot 50 60