CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) launched a 16-day (November 25 to December 10) awareness campaign against gender-based violence at the Ripon Building campus on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Ripon Building will be illuminated in orange for all 16 days.
Orange is the international campaign colour, symbolising a bright future free from violence against women and girls.
Joint Commissioner K Karpagam (Education) highlighted ongoing initiatives to promote gender equality, including school education programmes, efforts to track and re-enrol dropouts, and inclusive urban infrastructure designed for women and children. He also spoke about the Gender and Policy Lab (GPL), which works to create safe, inclusive public spaces through awareness drives, research, policy advocacy and community engagement, supported by the Nirbhaya Fund.
At the inauguration, attendees took a pledge on women’s safety and gender equality, left handprints, and signed an awareness board. An art troupe then staged cultural performances.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B Shamoondeswari, Joint Commissioners K. Karpagam (Education) and J Saravanan, District Social Welfare Officers, police personnel, MTC drivers and conductors, members of Gender and Policy Lab, Corporation school teachers, and college students participated in the event.