Orange is the international campaign colour, symbolising a bright future free from violence against women and girls.

Joint Commissioner K Karpagam (Education) highlighted ongoing initiatives to promote gender equality, including school education programmes, efforts to track and re-enrol dropouts, and inclusive urban infrastructure designed for women and children. He also spoke about the Gender and Policy Lab (GPL), which works to create safe, inclusive public spaces through awareness drives, research, policy advocacy and community engagement, supported by the Nirbhaya Fund.