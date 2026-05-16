Ride free on May 18 in Metro with IPL tickets

CHENNAI: Those set to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday at Chepauk stadium, will be able to travel free in Metro Rail with match tickets.
The valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between their chosen (operational) Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station.
Cricket enthusiasts can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. These valid match tickets can be used for one round trip, two entries and exits each.
The extended special train service from Government Estate station, after the regular train service, has been scheduled as follows: the last train from Government Estate will depart at 1 am (after the match day) towards Wimco Nagar Depot and Airport Metro stations.
Passengers travelling towards green line stations (corridor-2) shall interchange only at Central (during the special services). Passenger entry into the Government Estate station will be restricted 10 minutes before the respective last trains.