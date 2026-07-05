RGGGH docs remove rare inherited tumour from 30-year-old man

A biochemical work-up, contrast-enhanced CT imaging and functional scans confirmed SDHB mutation-associated Paraganglioma Syndrome Type 4, a rare hereditary endocrine disorder. Doctors identified five tumours, including bilateral pheochromocytomas, multiple abdominal paragangliomas and a locally advanced right renal cell carcinoma with a tumour thrombus extending into the renal vein and inferior vena cava.

“The patient was living with a ticking time bomb. Excess hormone secretion had pushed him to the brink of a hypertensive crisis and life-threatening cardiac complications. Careful pre-operative preparation was as critical as the surgery itself,” said Dr Dhalapathy Sadacharan, HoD, Endocrine Surgery, RGGGH.

The procedure brought together experts from endocrine surgery, urology, vascular surgery, surgical gastroenterology, haematology, anaesthesiology and critical care. In a single sitting, surgeons performed bilateral adrenalectomy, removed multiple paragangliomas, carried out a right radical nephrectomy and extracted the tumour thrombus from the renal vein and inferior vena cava.