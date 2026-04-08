Revisiting Seetha’s trial through Kamban

Kamban, a 12th-century Tamil poet, reimagines the relationship between Rama and Seetha in his Kamba Ramayanam, portraying them as falling in love before their wedding.

This human and romantic interpretation sets his version apart from Valmiki’s Ramayana. However, the story takes a turning point when Seetha is asked to undergo the agnipravesam as a test of her purity.