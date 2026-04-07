Revisiting Seetha’s trial through Kamban

Kamban, a 12th-century Tamil poet, reimagines the relationship between Rama and Seetha in his Kamba Ramayanam, portraying them as falling in love before their wedding. This human and romantic interpretation sets his version apart from Valmiki’s Ramayana. However, the story takes a turning point when Seetha is asked to undergo the agnipravesam as a test of her purity.

The talk will be led by Dr Priya Ramachandran, a senior paediatric surgeon and author of five books on the Kamba Ramayanam. The session aims to offer a nuanced and thought-provoking perspective on this episode, exploring its literary importance, cultural relevance and continuing significance in discussions on womanhood, devotion and justice.

“The love story of Rama and Seetha is unique to the Kamba Ramayanam. In Valmiki’s Ramayana, Rama meets Seetha for the first time during the wedding. Kamban changes this and creates a love story where they fall in love even before the wedding. While this makes the story more emotional, we also know that Seetha later undergoes the agnipravesam, which changes the nature of this love story,” Dr Priya tells DT Next. She is known for making classical literature accessible and her work on Kamban has earned her a wide readership among both scholars and general audiences. The event will be held on April 11 at Thoughtloom, Palam Silks, 22 Oliver Road, Mylapore.