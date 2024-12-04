Revision of composition of express trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Eastern Railway has notified revision in composition of a train connecting Tambaram and Jasidih (Jharkhand).

Train No 12376/12375 Jasidih - Tambaram – Jasidih Superfast Express, a Sleeper class Coach will be added in place of a General Second Class Coach Ex. Jasidih on December 4 and 11 and & Tambaram on December 7 and 14.

The composition after the revision would be two AC Two Tier Coaches, six AC Three Tier Coaches, 8-Sleeper Class Coaches, a Pantry Car, three General Second Class Coaches, a Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and a Luggage cum Brake Van, a release issued by Southern Railway said.