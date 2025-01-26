Revenue, passenger footfall up in Southern Railway, says GM at R-Day function

CHENNSI: Southern Railway (SR) earned gross revenue of Rs 9170 crores and carried 54.5 crore passengers during the first nine months of fiscal year 2024- 25 till December, said the General Manager R N Singh during the republic day celebrations highlighting the achievements of SR here on Sunday.

“The gross revenue which SR earned this year is five percent higher than previous year. With a punctuality percentage of 91.1 percent despite an increase in the passenger traffic as 54. 5 crore passengers were handled as against 52.8 crore passengers during the corresponding period of previous year,” said R N Singh.

“During festivals and vacations 2329 trips of special trains so far in the current year to cater the demand, which is about 2.8 times of the last year. A total of 11 pairs of trains were converted with LHB ( Linke Hofman Busch) or modernised coaches with potential to run maximum speed of 130 kmph and another 3 pairs will be converted by March’ 25,” said R N Singh

The destination of 13 pairs of trains was extended, frequency of two pairs increased to daily and many additional stoppages have been provided, besides increasing the speed of 138 Mail/Express/Passenger trains. The speed of five sections in Southern Railway i.e. 300 route km has been raised and 60 permanent speed restrictions have been removed, R N Singh added.

Major Redevelopment of important stations is progressing at 13 stations besides station upgradation works in 95 stations and expected to be completed by March’ 25. During 2024-25 (up to December 2024), the work of 11 foot over bridges completed and raised 22 platforms and also commissioned 71 Lifts and 12 Escalators making a total of 263 Lifts and 145 Escalators. 2 new MEMU services were introduced besides augmentation of 13 EMUs to 12 cars. The infrastructure development works of Doubling of Kanyakumari-Nagercoil Town has been completed and thus the entire section between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil Junction has become Double line.

To promote green energy, 255 KW Solar Roof Top Plants have been installed in 2024 taking the total Solar Plants in SR as 5.84 Mega Watt besides installation of windmill plants of 10.5 MW till now. With consistent efforts, our Stores department has disposed of scrap worth Rs.438.54 crores during the current year so far and stands 2nd amongst IR. For enhancing safety 135 emergency sliding booms, 82 electrical operated lifting barriers and 8 LC gates were also interlocked.

During 2024-25 up to December, about 604 offenders were arrested with the recovery of railway property of Rs 24 lakhs and about 602 offenders were arrested with recovery of passenger belongings worth Rs 2.05 crores. RPF team have also rescued about 1752 runaway children and 29 passengers were saved from death.

During 2023-24, Southern Railway has offered a total of 11,153 fresh appointments through RRB, RRC, Sports/Cultural quota and Compassionate Grounds. And SR received the All India Shields for being best in civil engineering, security and medical performance during 2023-24 and GOC workshop has won best workshop Rolling Stock Shield.