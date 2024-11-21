Revenge murder bid foiled; 7 held in Mogappair

Begin typing your search...

    21 Nov 2024
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The police on Wednesday thwarted a murder attempt by securing seven persons, who were holed up in a hideout in Mogappair, plotting for a revenge murder.

    The arrested persons were identified as Prashanth Kumar (26), Karthik alias Chinna Appu (29), Rajesh (36), and Narendran (24), all from Sowcarpet, Balaji (38), Mahesh (39) of Royapuram and Ganesh Kumar (40) of Korukkupet.

    All seven arrested are history sheeters and they were arrested in June for an attempt to murder one Srinivasan (45). The accused had recently come out on bail on November 16 and devised a plan to kill Srinivasan again. Based on a tip-off, JJ Nagar Police tracked the suspects and arrested the suspects.

    DTNEXT Bureau

