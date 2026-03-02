Revamped Tondiarpet depot opens; 100 e-buses roll out

The new fleet comprises 25 low-floor AC electric buses and 75 non-AC low-floor electric buses. With the launch of services from the Tondiarpet depot, the MTC has completed the induction of all 625 low-floor electric buses, including 225 AC buses, under a performance-based Gross Cost Contract model in Phase 1 of the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership programme.

The contract for the supply and operation of 625 buses has been awarded to OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility and the induction was carried out in phases. Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 120 electric buses at the Vyasarpadi depot on June 30 last year. This was followed by the addition of 135 buses at the Perumbakkam depot on August 11, 125 buses at the Poonamallee depot on December 19, and 145 buses at the Central depot on February 26 this year.

The DCM also laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the electric bus expansion project aimed at reducing air pollution in the city. Under the 2nd Phase, 750 new low-floor electric buses will be operated at a total cost of Rs 1,337.50 crore.