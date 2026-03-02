Revamped Tondiarpet depot opens; 100 e-buses roll out

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated the upgraded Central Tondiarpet–1 electric bus depot of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and flagged off 100 new low-floor electric buses worth Rs 170 crore.
The new fleet comprises 25 low-floor AC electric buses and 75 non-AC low-floor electric buses. With the launch of services from the Tondiarpet depot, the MTC has completed the induction of all 625 low-floor electric buses, including 225 AC buses, under a performance-based Gross Cost Contract model in Phase 1 of the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership programme.
The contract for the supply and operation of 625 buses has been awarded to OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility and the induction was carried out in phases. Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 120 electric buses at the Vyasarpadi depot on June 30 last year. This was followed by the addition of 135 buses at the Perumbakkam depot on August 11, 125 buses at the Poonamallee depot on December 19, and 145 buses at the Central depot on February 26 this year.
The DCM also laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the electric bus expansion project aimed at reducing air pollution in the city. Under the 2nd Phase, 750 new low-floor electric buses will be operated at a total cost of Rs 1,337.50 crore.
MTC has signed a contract with OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd to supply 500 buses, comprising 380 AC buses, while Traveltime Mobility India Private Limited will operate 250 buses, including 170 AC buses.
The 750 buses will be operated from depots at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar, Perambur, Central Workshop–II, Alandur, Avadi, Ayyappanthangal and Padianallur.
To enable the continued operation of diesel buses from the existing depots, new depots will be established at Thaiyur, Taramani, Varadarajapuram, Athanancheri, Tiruvallur and Mamandur.
In addition, seven electric bus depots will be upgraded with charging infrastructure. Works for establishing the six new depots and upgrading seven electric bus depots have been estimated at Rs 289 crore.
Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor Priya Rajan, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Transport Department Principal Secretary SJ Chiru and MTC Managing Director Dr Prabhushankar were present.
Phase 1: Completed under Chennai City Partnership programme
625 low-floor electric buses in total
225 air-conditioned buses
400 non-air-conditioned buses
Phase 2: Expansion announced
750 low-floor electric buses in total
500 air-conditioned buses
250 non-air-conditioned buses
Operators: OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, Traveltime Mobility India Pvt.