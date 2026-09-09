Revamp works stump wheelchair users at Egmore railway station

Raising accessibility concerns at the station, wheelchair user Sathish noted that Platform 11A, which connects the station to the Metro, has no lift, ramp or access to cross the track.

A foot overbridge on the Beach station side has a functioning lift and ramp, but they run only up to Platform 11A. The second one, which serves Platforms 1 to 4, has a lift and ramp on one side but neither on the opposite end.