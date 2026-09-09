Revamp works stump wheelchair users at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: The ongoing redevelopment work at Egmore railway station continues to pose accessibility challenges for wheelchair users. While the Railways seeks more time to complete the work, passengers question the lack of interim solutions.
Raising accessibility concerns at the station, wheelchair user Sathish noted that Platform 11A, which connects the station to the Metro, has no lift, ramp or access to cross the track.
A foot overbridge on the Beach station side has a functioning lift and ramp, but they run only up to Platform 11A. The second one, which serves Platforms 1 to 4, has a lift and ramp on one side but neither on the opposite end.
Platforms 5, 6 and 7, where several outstation trains halt, have an escalator but no lift, which leaves wheelchair users to go to the far end of the platform and cross the tracks. A third foot overbridge, meant to connect all platforms and close these gaps, is still under construction.
Asked about interim arrangements while construction continues, a railway official said the new foot overbridge would be connected to the Poonamalle High Road Multi-Level Car Parking in the meantime, allowing passengers to use that route without restriction.
To withstand the situation without proper measures remains a daunting task for Wheelchair users. They attribute the condition to the Southern Railway’s lack of care.
“How are we supposed to travel until the completion of FOB? They could at least introduce a battery-operated vehicle to cover the detour many wheelchair users currently take,” said Sathish.
Responding to queries, Southern Railway said the structural portion of the new parcel office and the arrival FOB has been completed, and lift and escalator installation is targeted for completion by the end of November. “Once commissioned, the bridge will connect to the Multi-Level Car Parking on Poonamallee High Road and will include full accessibility provisions,” the official noted.