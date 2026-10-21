Return of people after holidays to Chennai triggers traffic congestion near Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: The return of lakhs of people to Chennai after the Ayudha Pooja holidays and the weekend has led to heavy passenger congestion at the Kilambakkam bus terminus and traffic snarls on the GST Road.
People who had travelled to their native places in southern Tamil Nadu for the holidays began returning to Chennai in large numbers from Tuesday night. The influx of passengers increased further in the early hours of Wednesday, with buses arriving at the terminus one after another.
The Kilambakkam bus terminus witnessed a heavy rush as passengers headed towards Chennai and its suburbs using MTC buses. The crowds were seen moving towards the city bus boarding area within the terminus.
However, several buses arriving from the southern and central districts were reportedly dropping passengers along the GST Road opposite the terminus. Passengers then crossed the busy highway in groups to enter the terminus and board city buses.
The movement of large numbers of people across the road caused severe traffic congestion on both sides of the GST Road, disrupting vehicular movement near Kilambakkam.
Passengers said the situation could be eased if the proposed skywalk connecting the Kilambakkam bus terminus and the railway station was completed and opened for public use.
The construction of the pedestrian facility has been progressing slowly for more than two years. Once operational, the skywalk could provide passengers with a safer way to move between the bus terminus and railway station, reducing the need to cross the GST Road at ground level.
Passengers have urged the authorities to expedite the work and open the facility at the earliest to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion in the area.