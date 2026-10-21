Return of people after holidays to Chennai triggers traffic congestion near Kilambakkam bus terminus

People who had travelled to their native places in southern Tamil Nadu for the holidays began returning to Chennai in large numbers from Tuesday night. The influx of passengers increased further in the early hours of Wednesday, with buses arriving at the terminus one after another.

The Kilambakkam bus terminus witnessed a heavy rush as passengers headed towards Chennai and its suburbs using MTC buses. The crowds were seen moving towards the city bus boarding area within the terminus.

However, several buses arriving from the southern and central districts were reportedly dropping passengers along the GST Road opposite the terminus. Passengers then crossed the busy highway in groups to enter the terminus and board city buses.