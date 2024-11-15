Resume MRTS service from western suburbs to Velachery, demand rail commuters

CHENNAI: Rail commuters from the western suburbs of the city demand for the resumption of train services to Velachery, which was halted for the fourth line works between Beach and Egmore.

Currently, the MRTS services are operational between Beach and Velachery but direct services from areas like Arakkonam, Avadi and Tiruvallur are yet to be restored.

“The western sub-corridor of MRTS services have not been restored even after the works are completed. Commuters, especially senior citizens, are forced to take the risk of crossing from the Central suburban station on Poonamallee High Road to shift the train,” rued T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre. “Even after the completion of works, we’re unable to avail direct trains. Thousands of commuters from Chepauk, and colleges, Secretariat and even IT employees are suffering due to the lack of direct train services. Adding to the woes is the UTS app through which we can’t get direct tickets or season tickets.”

A regular user of MRTS services for several years, AB Prasanakumar, a government employee in Chepauk, pointed out: “Before the services were stopped, I used to travel from Korattur directly to Chepauk. Now I have to deboard a train either in Central station or Beach station, and get another train.”

When contacted, an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said, “There are some minor works to be completed. Services will resume in a short period of time from Arakkonam and other places.”