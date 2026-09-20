Restored roads dug up by Metro Water in Perungudi left damaged

Another resident, Anand, said, “It’s very difficult for vehicles to pass through this road. At times, vehicles skid and leads to injured riders. When it rains, water accumulates in the potholes, making it difficult for motorists to see while travelling night.”

A senior Corporation official told DT Next that underground sewage pipeline replacement works had been completed in Santosh Nagar, Balraj Nagar and surrounding areas.

“Of the 79 roads in the area, 27 have so far been handed over by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for restoration. Works are under way on 12 of these roads, while the remaining roads will be taken up in phases,” he explained.