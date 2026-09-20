Restored roads dug up by Metro Water in Perungudi left damaged

CHENNAI: Residents of Santhosh Nagar near Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) in Perungudi have been facing hardship as road restoration works have been delayed even after the completion of underground sewage pipeline replacement works. The roads are riddled with potholes, while vehicles passing through the stretches raise dust, causing inconvenience to residents and motorists.
Balraj Second Street, St Thomas Street, Rajeswari Street and Ambedkar Main Road in Santhosh Nagar have residential buildings, hostels and small-scale businesses. Motorists, especially at night, face difficulty as the potholes are not clearly visible.
A resident, Gunasekaran, said, “Road restoration works were carried out before the elections. Now, the road was dug up again for replacing the underground sewage pipeline. This damaged the surface of the road. Dust pollution has increased and gets worse every time vehicles pass through the road. It’s particularly difficult for anyone using the road at night.”
Another resident, Anand, said, “It’s very difficult for vehicles to pass through this road. At times, vehicles skid and leads to injured riders. When it rains, water accumulates in the potholes, making it difficult for motorists to see while travelling night.”
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that underground sewage pipeline replacement works had been completed in Santosh Nagar, Balraj Nagar and surrounding areas.
“Of the 79 roads in the area, 27 have so far been handed over by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for restoration. Works are under way on 12 of these roads, while the remaining roads will be taken up in phases,” he explained.
Concrete would first be laid over the portions where the roads were cut for the pipeline works, followed by relaying of the tar surface. Restoration works on all the roads are expected to be completed by September 30.