‘Restore accident-prone Ambattur-Vanagaram Road’

CHENNAI: Residents and civic activists in Ambattur have demanded the immediate restoration of the battered Ambattur-Vanagaram Road, saying the key link to the Ambattur Industrial Estate has become unsafe for motorists and pedestrians, particularly near Athipet.
The road, which connects Poonamallee High Road and Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, is used daily by thousands of commuters, heavy vehicles and residents of Ambattur, Avadi, Ayyanapakkam, Ayanambakkam and Vanagaram.
Residents said the condition of the entire stretch has deteriorated steadily over the past six months following the rains, with potholes, damaged manholes and uneven surfaces making travel hazardous. During a recent awareness walk, M Paul Thangadurai of Bluewood Foundation said that schoolchildren were forced to navigate uneven and obstructed footpaths along the stretch.
“The safety of schoolchildren, pedestrians, senior citizens and persons with disabilities cannot be compromised because of prolonged administrative inaction,” he added. “The State Highways department must install RCC boundary columns to protect the road’s right of way and remove encroachments through legal action to restore the carriageway to its original width.”
S Rajendran, a resident of Ambattur, said the stretch poses a serious risk, especially after dark. “Damaged manholes, uneven road surfaces and deep potholes make driving difficult. At night, the situation becomes even more dangerous. Heavy vehicle movement also raises dust, while bottlenecks lead to severe traffic congestion during peak hours,” he stated.
R Kamalini, a resident of Athipet, said the stretch opposite Casagrand Connect was especially dangerous due to loose gravel on the road. “If a motorist applies sudden brakes, the vehicle can skid, leading to injuries. With several schools located along this road, officials must act immediately before a major tragedy occurs,” she opined.
A senior official of the State Highways department attributed the delay in relaying the road to ongoing utility works. “Torrent Gas is laying pipelines along the entire stretch. Once that’s completed, the agency will restore the road in full. Temporary repairs have been carried out in coordination with the gas company to ease commuting,” he added.
Residents, however, dismissed his claim and said that many of the temporary patches have already worn away.
The official acknowledged that additional repair works would be taken up wherever necessary but said “the pipeline project will take more than six months to be completed. Until then, commuters are likely to continue facing difficult road conditions”.