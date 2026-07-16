‘Restore accident-prone Ambattur-Vanagaram Road’

R Kamalini, a resident of Athipet, said the stretch opposite Casagrand Connect was especially dangerous due to loose gravel on the road. “If a motorist applies sudden brakes, the vehicle can skid, leading to injuries. With several schools located along this road, officials must act immediately before a major tragedy occurs,” she opined.

A senior official of the State Highways department attributed the delay in relaying the road to ongoing utility works. “Torrent Gas is laying pipelines along the entire stretch. Once that’s completed, the agency will restore the road in full. Temporary repairs have been carried out in coordination with the gas company to ease commuting,” he added.

Residents, however, dismissed his claim and said that many of the temporary patches have already worn away.

The official acknowledged that additional repair works would be taken up wherever necessary but said “the pipeline project will take more than six months to be completed. Until then, commuters are likely to continue facing difficult road conditions”.