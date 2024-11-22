Residents urge Maraimalai Nagar Municipality to revamp Kalaignar Park

CHENNAI: The Kalaignar Park in Srivalli Nagar has been under neglect for several months, housing poisonous snakes which are now entering houses in Maraimalai Nagar Municipality. Locals urged the civic body to give the children’s park the facelift that it is in dire need of.

The children’s park in the 20th ward of Maraimalai Nagar Municipality was constructed under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme for Rs 48.5 lakh and inaugurated in 2022.

The park amenities include play equipment for children, exercise equipment for kids, a fountain, purified drinking water and CCTV monitoring. The residents, both elderly and youth alike, frequented the park. However, the lack of maintenance affected the park’s appeal, reducing the number of visitors.

Broken park equipment, damaged lighting, and unkempt restrooms aside, the park was flooded in the recent rains, and water was not drained by the civic body, making the park completely unusable.

The stagnant water became a breeding ground for mosquitoes, spreading fears of dengue fever in the locals.

“Residents near the park are forced to keep their doors closed all the time as the snakes in the stagnant water keep entering the residential area,” said Ram Kumar, a resident of Maraimalai Nagar.

An official from the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality assured that the park restoration is in progress and hoped that the public can go back to having good times at the park soon.