Residents to urge CM Vijay to drop Kodungaiyur WTE plant

The proposed WTE project at Kodungaiyur has faced sustained resistance from sections of residents and civic groups over the past few years, with concerns being raised over emissions, toxic fly ash generation, groundwater contamination and the cumulative pollution burden already faced by North Chennai. Earlier this year, after objection from residents and RWAs, infrastructure works linked to the project, including a proposed access road sanctioned by the GCC at the dump yard were halted. Only the biomining works are currently being carried out.

Besides seeking withdrawal of the WTE project, the federation also plans to press for measures related to pollution control, healthcare, educational institutions, employment and ecological protection in areas such as Manali, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur. “North Chennai needs a separate environmental policy because it has become a chemical hub,” he said, while also calling for a special ecological plan for the region.