Residents seek answers as Pattabiram ROB remains mired in disputes

The concerns stem from changes in traffic movement around the junction near Pattabiram police station, where residents say motorists can no longer make some turning movements that existed before the bridge came up.

They argue a proposed roundabout, once promised after completion of the ROB, could have addressed the issue. “People who could earlier access the station area with a simple right turn are now forced to travel further and loop back through a U-turn,” said Augustine Roy Rozario, founder, People’s Voice Federation, and president of the Rail Passengers Association, Pattabiram.