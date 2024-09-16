Residents of Pattabiram in Avadi demand public toilets

CHENNAI: Though improperly maintained and closed toilets are some of the issues raised by residents in each locality in the city, traders of Pattabiram market in Avadi don’t even have a public toilet in their area.

“More than 50 shops are located in the area. Sellers and the public who visit the shops don’t have a place to go when nature calls. Men use open spaces but women, children and senior citizens suffer,” said Martin Luther, a local shopkeeper in Pattabiram market.

He added that there were plans to construct a toilet near the flyover but the land was not given by the Railways, so it was dropped. Women vendors lamented over their difficulties of not having access to proper toilets. “Most of us come in the morning and work till late at night. We use the toilet in the railway station and have to pay Rs 5 each time. But even that toilet remains closed most of the time, and is open only on alternate days. On Sundays, it’s fully closed,” rued Vijayashankari, another seller in the market.

When contacted, an elected representative attached to the Avadi Corporation said that there were toilets in the pumping station nearby, which was constructed by the Corporation. “It’s free. They are unaware of it and demand for toilets. It’s also not possible to build a toilet near the flyover as the area is already congested,” he added.