Residents of Pammal under Tambaram corpn agitate against overflowing sewage; cops detain 50

CHENNAI: Angered by the sight and stench of overflowing sewage in the Pammal suburb of the Tambaram Corporation, residents staged a road blockade on Nallathambi Road Friday morning, as reported by Daily Thanthi. Pammal falls under Ward 7 of the corporation.

The sewage water has seeped onto the roads and is lying stagnant, resembling small ponds. Residents of Dayalan Street and other localities in Pammal, have been forced to endure overflowing sewage and blocked canals for days, and as a result, have developed fevers and colds, particularly the children and the elderly.

Angry residents of Pammal took to the roads to agitate against the civic issue on Friday morning. This led to significant traffic disruptions, following which the Shankar Nagar police arrested 50 protesters, including women, and detained them in a marriage hall nearby.

However, the detained protestors are now sitting on a hunger strike at the wedding hall.

In response to the unrest, the Tambaram Corporation has announced that the Mayor and the Commissioner will meet the residents and visit the affected streets to review the situation and ensure that necessary action is taken.