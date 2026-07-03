Residents, commuters stuck with risky crossing as Ambattur subway gets delayed

He estimates that the subway may open for use by year's end. "I used to earn Rs 3,000 a day. After the project commenced, I earn only Rs 300 to Rs 500 a day. My rent is Rs 12,000. With continuous loss, I am paying from my own pocket and taking loans," the shop owner said.

For the western corridor, Ambattur station is crucial as it connects the Ambattur Old Town bus terminus to its north and the Industrial Estate to the south.

For R Senthamarai, a resident and frequent train user, safety hazards are a bigger concern as dangerous, uncovered iron rods and poor lighting at night are a bad combination.

"Thousands of commuters from Ambattur railway station come out to the southern side of the station and navigate via the crowded bazaar roads to reach the CTH road. The uncovered iron road has been a threat to the public. Who knows what will happen next?" she questioned.

According to the GCC, the under-construction limited-use subway is being built for Rs 11.40 crore, jointly funded by the SR. The project officially commenced in November 2024 with a strict 18-month deadline. With the deadline now missed by five months and interdepartmental works under way, the public hopes the subway gets inaugurated before the monsoon.