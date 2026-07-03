Residents, commuters stuck with risky crossing as Ambattur subway gets delayed

CHENNAI: Rail commuters and traders of Ambattur are demanding that Southern Railway and the Greater Chennai Corporation expedite the snail-paced work on the pedestrian and two-wheeler underpass at the Level Crossing 6 at Ambattur railway station, as many face safety hazards and business losses.
The long-delayed project is designed to link Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road (CTH) and Kallikuppam Road. The ongoing work leaves thousands of daily commuters navigating via the uncovered iron rods and open construction debris. Many also risk their lives by crossing the tracks.
Shop owners are eagerly waiting for the completion of the limited-vehicle subway. A Nagoor Kani, who runs a small footwear shop on the Old MTH Road in Varadharajapuram, alleged that the works have been going on for close to two years, and that lacklustre work has only gained momentum after the election.
He estimates that the subway may open for use by year's end. "I used to earn Rs 3,000 a day. After the project commenced, I earn only Rs 300 to Rs 500 a day. My rent is Rs 12,000. With continuous loss, I am paying from my own pocket and taking loans," the shop owner said.
For the western corridor, Ambattur station is crucial as it connects the Ambattur Old Town bus terminus to its north and the Industrial Estate to the south.
For R Senthamarai, a resident and frequent train user, safety hazards are a bigger concern as dangerous, uncovered iron rods and poor lighting at night are a bad combination.
"Thousands of commuters from Ambattur railway station come out to the southern side of the station and navigate via the crowded bazaar roads to reach the CTH road. The uncovered iron road has been a threat to the public. Who knows what will happen next?" she questioned.
According to the GCC, the under-construction limited-use subway is being built for Rs 11.40 crore, jointly funded by the SR. The project officially commenced in November 2024 with a strict 18-month deadline. With the deadline now missed by five months and interdepartmental works under way, the public hopes the subway gets inaugurated before the monsoon.
A Raju, an auto driver stationed at Venkatapuram, pointed out that hundreds of passengers are forced to trespass and cross the active railway tracks daily to access both sides of the station. "We have been demanding a subway at this level crossing for several years to avoid long waiting times and frequent accidents. The project must be completed immediately to ease the severe difficulties faced by the public, passengers, and motorists alike," Raju said.
"Total length of the subway is 238 metres and 6 metres, including 4 metres carriage way and 2 metres for footpath, 98 metres of approach road on both sides built by the GCC, and the 42 metres of culvert work done by Southern Railways," a GCC official told DT Next.
In the entire project, 90 per cent of the work will be done by GCC, and 10 per cent by railways. "About 85 per cent of the work is completed by the GCC. The remaining work is expected to be completed by the end of July or by the first week of August," said the GCC official.
"Footpaths connecting the railway station platform to the subway and platform staircase works have to be completed by the railways. Subway inauguration depends on the railway work," the official added.
Repeated attempts to reach Southern Railway officials for a comment on the delay were unsuccessful.