Residents, activists fed-up with GCC: ‘Provide permanent resolution to encroachments on Perambur High Road, Madhavaram High Road’

Raghukumar Choodamani, convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum, stated, “Residents’ associations and civic activists have relentlessly pursued this issue for several years through petitions, meetings, inspections, and media coverage. Yet, no lasting solution has emerged.”

Concurring with him was V Srinivasa Raghavan, a Perambur resident, who added: “Having exhausted all other avenues, we’re left with no choice but to rely upon the directions issued by the Madras High Court.”