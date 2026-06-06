Residents, activists fed-up with GCC: ‘Provide permanent resolution to encroachments on Perambur High Road, Madhavaram High Road’

CHENNAI: The Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum has alleged that commercial encroachments have once again occupied public spaces along the north side of Perambur High Road and Madhavaram High Road. Although officials in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted an encroachments removal drive from the footpath and roads on May 21, the forum is urging authorities to take stricter, permanent action.
Raghukumar Choodamani, convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum, stated, “Residents’ associations and civic activists have relentlessly pursued this issue for several years through petitions, meetings, inspections, and media coverage. Yet, no lasting solution has emerged.”
Concurring with him was V Srinivasa Raghavan, a Perambur resident, who added: “Having exhausted all other avenues, we’re left with no choice but to rely upon the directions issued by the Madras High Court.”
The court order in April 2026 stated that if an encroacher was repeatedly repeating the offence, although authorities have removed the encroachment on more than two occasions, police authorities could register a criminal case against such habitual encroachers and initiate all appropriate further action.
Srinivasan also pointed out that with schools reopening on Thursday, the GCC and the Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) must ensure that footpaths restored through years of resident advocacy remain completely clear.
Choodamani pointed out, “While Perambur is rapidly evolving into a major multimodal transport hub and the gateway to North Chennai, it continues to have no basic infrastructure.”
Activists opined that the failure to maintain sustainable enforcement reveals deep-rooted connections between commercial establishments, officials, and political interests. “Without addressing this, encroachment drives will remain periodic spectacles rather than genuine attempts to restore public spaces,” an activist said.
A senior GCC official told DT Next that immediate action was being taken by informing zonal officials but multiple attempts to reach the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zonal official for comment proved futile.